Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.27. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 28.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

