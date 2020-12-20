Comparing BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Papa John’s International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Papa John’s International has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Papa John’s International and BBQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International 0 4 12 0 2.75 BBQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Papa John’s International presently has a consensus price target of $94.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Papa John’s International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Papa John’s International is more favorable than BBQ.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Papa John’s International and BBQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International $1.62 billion 1.84 $4.87 million $1.17 77.32 BBQ $82.27 million 0.53 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s International and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International 1.32% -15.73% 6.75% BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70%

Summary

Papa John’s International beats BBQ on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 29, 2019, it operated 5,395 Papa John's restaurants, which included 598 company-owned and 4,797 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

