Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.32. 24,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 107,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.13 million and a PE ratio of -18.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.63.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,656,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,553,894.60. Insiders have bought 174,200 shares of company stock valued at $219,286 over the last three months.

About Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

