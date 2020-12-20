EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 268.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $526,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,751,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Truist reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

EOG opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

