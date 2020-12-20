Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 257.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,062 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $151,355.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

