GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.83 and last traded at $40.23. 828,245 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,606% from the average session volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99.

About GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

