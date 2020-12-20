Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after buying an additional 3,911,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 1,112,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after buying an additional 418,328 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,660.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 398,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after buying an additional 375,742 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,605,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,506,000 after acquiring an additional 233,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edi Hienrich sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $469,670.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,209 shares of company stock valued at $856,802. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

