Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.62.

MOH stock opened at $201.96 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

