AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 214,904 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,779,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 9,575 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $759,489.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,469. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

