Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $713,000 Investment in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056,435 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 60.3% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 580,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 218,386 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $483,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 42.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.28 on Friday. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

