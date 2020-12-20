Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in LHC Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in LHC Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $2,951,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LHC Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of LHCG opened at $219.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.94.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.