Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $667,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $987,151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,906,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 598,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,356,000 after buying an additional 46,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 227,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHCG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $219.78 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.94.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

