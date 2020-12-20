Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 43,872 Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

