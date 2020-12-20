Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 65.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 44,945 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.28 on Friday. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

