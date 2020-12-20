Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to Neutral

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United Rentals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.22.

NYSE URI opened at $227.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $249.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 86.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 30.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 236.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in United Rentals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

