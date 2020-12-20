Darren Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -103.93 and a beta of 1.72. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVOP shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 221.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

