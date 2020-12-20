Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Sells $265,120.00 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $265,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 140,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mezerville Roberto De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mezerville Roberto De sold 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $301,400.00.

Shares of ESTA opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $796.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.04. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

