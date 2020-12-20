Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,398 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,446,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 323,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,446 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

