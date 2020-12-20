Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to $22.50

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.90.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 1.98. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $264.52 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

