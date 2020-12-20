Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of VSTO opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

