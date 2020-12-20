Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,146 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,346,000 after purchasing an additional 91,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after buying an additional 734,201 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after buying an additional 81,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

