Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:FEAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.87

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 14263178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEAC. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition by 7,545.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

