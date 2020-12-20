Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Down 11.4%

Shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) dropped 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 257,457,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 771% from the average daily volume of 29,558,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.45% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

