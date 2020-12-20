Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $131,267.82 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $131,267.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,083,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VRSN opened at $217.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.32.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. BidaskClub raised VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

