Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $141,302.07 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $141,302.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $131,301.85.

On Friday, December 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $140,280.72.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $271,381.44.

On Monday, December 7th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $269,884.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,481 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $135,363.36.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,059 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $269,594.11.

On Friday, November 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,423 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $76,528.94.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,041 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $266,920.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $136,008.86.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,487 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $133,924.95.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $59.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

