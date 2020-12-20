Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,880 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.25% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 7.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $14.41 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0612 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

