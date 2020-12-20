Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $597,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 81.4% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 1,413.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth $60,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. BidaskClub upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,335,000.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

