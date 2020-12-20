Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98.
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
