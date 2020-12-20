Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

