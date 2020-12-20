California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Acuity Brands worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 22.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 54,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $315,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AYI. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

