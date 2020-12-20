Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 13,596 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 438,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 135,947 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 233,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,240.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,434 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,463 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY opened at $85.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

