Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average is $90.52. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $103.53. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

