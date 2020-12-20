Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,514,000 after purchasing an additional 420,112 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $246.46 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.41 and its 200 day moving average is $192.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

