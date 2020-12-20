Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,075 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,148,000 after acquiring an additional 189,188 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $34,344,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,651,000 after acquiring an additional 109,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 82.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,324 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $257.28 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $322.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.36.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $4,194,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,457,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total transaction of $420,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,071,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,703 shares of company stock worth $46,243,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

