Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 389.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.76. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $95.47.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.