Alliance Global Partners Raises Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Price Target to $20.00

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its price objective lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th.
Shares of MWK stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $266.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 4.35.
About Mohawk Group
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.
