Alliance Global Partners Raises Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Price Target to $20.00

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its price objective lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Shares of MWK stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $266.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 4.35.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.