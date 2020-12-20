Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 10,753 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,102 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625,986 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

