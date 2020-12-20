Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,211 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Tennant worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tennant by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 7.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tennant by 0.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tennant by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tennant has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Tennant’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,090.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,019.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $438,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,394,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,998 shares of company stock worth $2,337,657. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

