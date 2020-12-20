Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,202.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,646. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

