Morgan Stanley Raises The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $52.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSXMA. CSFB upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.29.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 270,522 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

