Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBLX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBLX opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.