Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBLX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.63.
Shares of NASDAQ NBLX opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $28.88.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
