Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 227.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 292,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

