BidaskClub Lowers Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MIRM. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $448.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

