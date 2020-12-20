BidaskClub Lowers Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MIRM. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Shares of MIRM stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $448.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
