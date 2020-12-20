Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGNI. ValuEngine downgraded Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.57.

MGNI stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 2.29. Magnite has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $201,806.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 357,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,482.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 345,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,454. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $20,494,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $13,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

