VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 6.1%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 4,309,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,453,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter worth $83,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in VEON by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,851,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 82,747 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in VEON by 4.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 451,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VEON by 109.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 107,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

