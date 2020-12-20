VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 6.1%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 4,309,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,453,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Several equities analysts recently commented on VEON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter worth $83,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in VEON by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,851,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 82,747 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in VEON by 4.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 451,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VEON by 109.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 107,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
