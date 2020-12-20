Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Open Text worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Open Text by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,197,000 after acquiring an additional 724,395 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Open Text by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Open Text by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 202,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

