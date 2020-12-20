ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 762,121 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1,667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 987,126 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 102,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $842,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 356,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,338 shares of company stock worth $3,433,765 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.