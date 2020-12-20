B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.59 on Friday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,799,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,286 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in B2Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 715,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,998,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,820,000 after buying an additional 2,850,054 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 64.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 329,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 129,310 shares in the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

