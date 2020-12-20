Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $181.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LBRDA. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $155.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day moving average is $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,676,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.