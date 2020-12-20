Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.94.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $104,247.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 563,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,917.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $130,791.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,155 shares of company stock worth $4,123,979. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 340,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

