Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aritzia from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.